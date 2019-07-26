Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $5.81 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.81 or 0.00057382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $736,008.00 and approximately $15,473.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005948 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000579 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 126,611 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

