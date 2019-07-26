BitCoal Trading Down 55.2% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $1,823.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00813863 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006821 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004575 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

