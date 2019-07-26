Bitcloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $89,698.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,313,413 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

