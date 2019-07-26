BitBall 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $92,393.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 392,524,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,415,871 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

