Bismuth Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031533 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005272 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

