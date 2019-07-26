Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,406. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

