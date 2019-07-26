Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Big Lots lagged the industry in the past three months backed by a soft outlook and strained margins. Higher inventory and debt levels at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2019 also hurt investors’ sentiments. Notably, the company is grappling with higher costs that are weighing on margins. Driven by higher markdowns, it expects continued gross margin pressures in the fiscal second quarter. The company’s earnings and sales view for the second quarter also remains soft. Though it raised earnings view for fiscal 2019, the guidance still remains below the year-ago quarter’s number. However, the company posted top and bottom-line beat in the fiscal first quarter, driven by its four key strategies. Despite the soft outlook, we expect these strategies to deliver near-term benefits. The company’s cost-reduction plan also bodes well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Luxfer from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $24.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.64.

BIG stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,155,000 after buying an additional 62,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 755,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

