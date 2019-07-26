Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 650 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,005,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 828,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,047,000 after acquiring an additional 670,501 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.41.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $8.32 on Friday, hitting $132.23. 153,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,143. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

