Biechele Royce Advisors Has $295,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 530,533 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.