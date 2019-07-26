BidaskClub Lowers Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVGW. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

CVGW opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.76.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 44,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $4,341,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,001,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,541 shares of company stock worth $12,578,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 424.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

