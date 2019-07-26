BidaskClub Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Strong Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

MBUU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,534. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $633.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

