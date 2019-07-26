BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. BG Staffing posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGSF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.