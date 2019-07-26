Best Buy’s (BBY) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 90,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,126. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,994,710 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,959. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Best Buy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $3,553,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5,774.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 640,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

