Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $340,165.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,290. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.41. 1,107,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.61 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

