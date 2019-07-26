Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $103,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $191,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,144.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,782 shares of company stock valued at $414,470 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,798. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.