Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUTH. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 2,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

