Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 28,533 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.72. 98,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Lewis Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $2,118,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock worth $2,839,653. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.