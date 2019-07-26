Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€70.95” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.70 ($68.26).

FRE opened at €44.98 ($52.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.77. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

