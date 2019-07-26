Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Reduced by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.38. 25,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,981. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.60.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

