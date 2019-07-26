Beacon Hits Market Cap of $65,171.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market cap of $65,171.00 and $347.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 9,096,046 coins and its circulating supply is 8,852,573 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

