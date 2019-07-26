Beacon Financial Group Purchases 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,132.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

