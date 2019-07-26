Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,709,000 after purchasing an additional 311,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kellogg by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

