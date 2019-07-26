Beacon Financial Group Invests $411,000 in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

