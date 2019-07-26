BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Shares Down 0.4%

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.60 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 241.60 ($3.16), 10,126,759 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 317% from the average session volume of 2,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.60 ($3.17).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get BCA Marketplace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 6.65 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from BCA Marketplace’s previous dividend of $3.00. BCA Marketplace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

About BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA)

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.