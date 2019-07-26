Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter.

TSE BTE opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.20. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

