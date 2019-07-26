Baytex Energy (BTE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

7/18/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

7/18/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

7/16/2019 – Baytex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

6/28/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

6/27/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

6/25/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$6.10.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.1206283 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

