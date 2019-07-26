Baytex Energy (BTE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) in the last few weeks:
- 7/24/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$4.50.
- 7/18/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00.
- 7/18/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.
- 7/16/2019 – Baytex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00.
- 6/28/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00.
- 6/27/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$5.00.
- 6/25/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$6.10.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.1206283 earnings per share for the current year.
