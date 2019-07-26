Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.79 ($89.29).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €68.95 ($80.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €86.74 ($100.86).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.