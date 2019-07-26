Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $110.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $112.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $458.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.67 million to $460.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $475.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $25.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
