Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $110.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $112.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $458.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.67 million to $460.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $475.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.