Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.17 ($80.43).

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €61.94 ($72.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,926,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.80. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1-year high of €84.91 ($98.73).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

