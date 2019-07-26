Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $91.53. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 1,758 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $663.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.50. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,117 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

