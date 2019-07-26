Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $91.53. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 1,758 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $663.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,117 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.