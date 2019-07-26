BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.40

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

