Barclays Lowers TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $57.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMTD. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. 114,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,623. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

