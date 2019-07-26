Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.42.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 93,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 806,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

