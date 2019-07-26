Bank of America Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of RBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,224. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

