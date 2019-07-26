Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $2,959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

