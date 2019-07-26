Bank of America Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $165.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS traded up $15.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 590,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.66. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 191.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.