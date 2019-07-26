Bank of America Begins Coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $40.21 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up about 3.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

