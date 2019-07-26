Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.85, approximately 376,965 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 158,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 121,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 66.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 213,147 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,470,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 92,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $533.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

