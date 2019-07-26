Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,330. The firm has a market cap of $533.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.