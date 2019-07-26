Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Banc of California by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

