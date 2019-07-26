Ballew Advisors Inc Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.38. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,927. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $238.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.