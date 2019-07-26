Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,303 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 1,313,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,849. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

