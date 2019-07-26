Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,368.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 339,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

