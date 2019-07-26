Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 2.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $3,771,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 38.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $318,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $2,059,000.

RWM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

