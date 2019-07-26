Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €21.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

ETR G1A opened at €21.93 ($25.50) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1 year high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

