B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 332,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.