B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.48%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $628.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $634.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.63.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.