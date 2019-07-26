Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 240,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 446,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

