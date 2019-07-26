Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

