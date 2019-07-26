Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.91 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Avrobio stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $554.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

